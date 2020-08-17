New business will help owners give back to community

For Conrad and Janet Hunter, opening a new business in Mooresville is about more than just getting people to come by and visit, but it’s also about what they can give back to both their customers and the community.
Wanting to get involved in some sort of business that dealt with health and wellness as well as something that gave back to their community, the husband-wife duo sought out a franchise that answered both of these personal wishes.
“Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa kept coming up,” said Janet, “and we sat back and thought we could take our retirement and invest in ourselves and then give back to our community.”
And that is what they did as the pair moved to Mooresville from Charlottesville, Virginia, about two years ago, following an opportunity to open a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, now open at 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 200. This franchise joins the other locations, totaling 464 Hand & Stone spas across the United States and Canada.
Bob McQuillan, vice president of the company’s franchise development, noted that Mooresville was selected for one of the spa locations because of the market.
“Most of our clients are female, and if you look at the Mooresville market, if you take an aerial view, you have the Targes, TJ Maxx, Best Buy, Ulta Beauty, Publix, these are the folks we want to be near, lots of retail happening now,” he said. “Today, it’s one of the most thriving and booming communities. We want to be there.”
McQuillan said the spas in North Carolina have been among the best in performance with growth plans continuing in the state. Spas are expected to open in Huntersville, Concord and Matthews as well as other communities.
“Growth plans are to continue building around Charlotte and the surrounding markets in Raleigh, Durham and filling in spots in between,” McQuillan said. “We will probably have 30 locations in North Carolina when we finish with the expansion project.”
The Mooresville spa officially opened June 15 following a soft opening on June 8.
“We had planned on opening the end of March, the first of April, but because of all the pandemic stuff, everything got delayed, until the governor allowed us to open up during Phase 2,” Conrad said.
And while the opening was not as the Hunters had planned, as Janet noted they “were anticipating tents in the parking lot, chair massages, things like that.”
However, because of the many restrictions, these plans were not allowed to happen. Their promotion had to be through Facebook and word of mouth, Janet said. While this has slightly hindered the business, it hasn’t deterred them from meeting goals for membership and moving forward.
“We’ve met goals that we set for memberships that were set pre-pandemic,” said Janet. “We’ve met most of those. So, that’s exciting to us. In the middle of all of this, we’ve still been able to achieve those pre-pandemic goals. We are excited because people are definitely wanting the services, especially massages. They are seeking massages and a lot of times it’s your essential workers that have been working this whole time or people who use massages as a form of pain release. We have been honored and pleased with everybody’s responses, the receptiveness that people have had to the spa.”
Before purchasing this Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise, the Hunters were both involved in corporate America and had careers — Conrad having 35 years in telecom as an executive and Janet in real estate, banking and Proctor and Gamble consumer products.
And “customer service was a priority for us,” Janet said.
Thus, in their new business, they wanted to continue that and provide top customer service and teach “a generation of what customer service looks like, what it feels like and to have someone come in and to be able to do something for them that helps them holistically, mind and body,” she said.
In addition to providing that top service to their customers, the Hunters also want to help their employees, encouraging them and helping them.
“We do a lot of role playing with our team,” Conrad noted. “Some have never had anyone coach them or give them feedback. We want to help those people grow and develop and maybe give them a desire to go on and maybe get a college degree and do something else or maybe they might want to own a Hand and Stone themselves someday. We are all about giving back,” he continued.
Looking down the road, when the business becomes profitable and they are able to do so, the Hunters want to reach out and do for others in the community as well, they shared.
“We would like to be able to sponsor some kids who come from lower income families, sponsor a scholarship in our name,” said Conrad. “We also have a heart for the Christian Mission in downtown Mooresville. We know that they could use some more financial help,” he commented.
Noting that both of their daughters are runners has spurred them to want to help in additional ways. Conrad mentioned the idea of supporting schools in terms of supplies as well as some of the athletic programs that have been hurt and, in particular, to help women’s sports programs.
And Janet noted that “through the running daughters that we have, we know we definitely want to get involved in area racing and do sponsorships.”
While these community ideas and plans are in the future, their current goals are to make sure people know they are open and that those who visit their spa are given the best customer service, which Janet noted is a very important business concept to her.
“I know that’s definitely a passion of mine because when I was young someone took me under their wing, and showed me things in the retail industry that I didn’t know about and passed on those customer service things and how to greet somebody, how to make somebody feel part of something,” she shared. “We are a membership based organization. We sell memberships ultimately, but making that person, when they come in, feel a part of something besides somebody taking my money, part of this, calling people by name when they walk in the door, hiring people up front that are looking for that or are willing to take it on and take the mental notes, how do I mentally remember this person so when they come in the next month,” they are remembered by name, she noted.
The Hunters have also taken very careful steps to make sure they have qualified, knowledgeable massage therapists and estheticians as well as making sure that the employees and the clients are safe during this pandemic as Conrad noted, “our sanitation protocol we think is just top notch. We ask people to wear a mask when they come in. When you go back, you have to wear a mask. Estheticians have Plexiglas shields and masks, and massage therapists wear a mask for the entire service.”
Placed in each room is also a list of the steps taken to make sure it is a safe environment for those visiting the spa. The list, which is visible for all to see upon entry, notes that “This room has been cleaned with you in mind. We strive for the highest quality of cleaning standards for your protection and comfort.”
Safety and quality service are key in all that is offered at the spa, which according to their website includes a variety of massage therapies: Swedish, deep tissue, sports, hot stone, trigger point and prenatal. Conrad added that the “massage therapists could do oncology massages” as well.
Facials are also done at the spa, and Janet noted that “we see the facial industry as an untapped potential for growth. People are becoming more aware of their skin and our estheticians are phenomenal at (pointing out) the right products, this is how you do it, this is what you can do.”
When they were exploring their options and choosing a location, and first built the spa, the Hunters took the advice of other spa owners they spoke with and made it bigger than other Hand and Stone spas. Instead of the usual seven to eight rooms, they built 12.
“So we came into the market with a large spa with our 12 rooms,” Janet said. And, as Conrad noted, “we have lots of room for growth.”
Of the 12 rooms, four are designated for facials right now and eight are designated for massages. One of those is a transitional room that could be picked up for facials if needed, Janet said.
As for the therapists, she said “there are four estheticians on board now with a fifth one coming, who is in training, three massage therapists who are actually dual licensed, which means they can do both facials and massages.”
“I think it is the service providers that are paramount, the massage and body therapists, and all our staff are licensed and the licensed estheticians,” Janet said. “It’s getting those that have experience, and are knowledgeable, and then one of our objectives is to always have someone who’s new, like a new licensed esthetician, a new licensed massage therapist, that we can hopefully nurture and use our experienced staff to help bring along, to pass on their industry to this new generation.”
McQuillan said when the spas were closed because of the pandemic, 75 percent of the clients still retained their membership.
“They have been through a lot of stress and people are coming back, and we are actually selling higher members since pre-pandemic, he said.”
Janet said they “felt blessed at the point when we didn’t open and then we immediately had to shut.” She noted they were fortunate in the fact that they were not opened at the time that spas were forced to close and therefore didn’t have to face laying off staff members.
The Hunters stressed that even though all the spas were closed, members of Hand and Stone never lost their services. All those who had membership packages, those services rolled over into the next month or “you can transfer them to someone else,” Conrad said.
“You could move them on to gift cards and give them to someone else,” Janet noted. “We have a lot of people who are coming into our spa from other locations because you can use your membership anywhere inside any of the 460-plus Hand and Stones in the country.”
“We encourage people to come in and use the services. We’re not trying to sign them up and then hope they never use them. That’s not the way we want to do it. We want them to come back and do it over and over and over,” Conrad said.
Coming to Mooresville from Virginia was move number 14 for the Hunters, and both said that this is where they plan to retire. One of their daughters, Jessie, husband, Josh, and their two children, Hunter and Lily, are in Richmond, Va. Their youngest daughter Maddie recently graduated from Davidson College and plans to enter medical school.
During all those years of moving, “we have never lived in North Carolina,” Janet said, “but we chose North Carolina as our place to come to retire, and we had an interest in the lake.”
“We love the downtown. We think it’s a fun place,” said Conrad, as he noted they love the area to walk around and the shops that are downtown.
Owning their own business, the Hunters want people to know they appreciate the support of the community. Enjoying where they are and working with a “great team of people,” said Conrad, “we are doing very well and we look forward to serving the community, and we want to do it with excellence.”
