New chief medical officer named for Carolina Caring

Dr. Virginia Duany has been promoted to chief medical officer at Carolina Caring.

In her new role, she will help ensure the highest quality of medical care is delivered while overseeing daily operations and nurturing the spirit of the nonprofit’s clinical team as the organization continues to rapidly expand.

“We are thrilled that Virginia Duany has accepted the position as Carolina Caring’s chief medical officer,” President and CEO Dana Killian said. “Her knowledge and wealth of experience will be invaluable assets as we continue serving those with serious medical conditions in greater numbers than ever before.”

After receiving her Bachelor of Science degree at Barry University, Duany completed her medical training at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

She chose to pursue hospice and palliative medicine because of its holistic approach to patient care. It offers support to patients medically, emotionally and spiritually as they face serious illness.

With nearly 15 years of health care experience and an expert at developing comprehensive medical plans for patients, Duany works to ensures members on the nonprofit’s hospice team is knowledgeable about each patient’s plan of care so they can provide personalized treatment options that best suit the patient’s health care needs.

“I am humbled and excited to work as chief medical officer at Carolina Caring and support our mission of providing world-class care,” she said. “I’ve always been motivated by the opportunity to improve people’s lives, so leading our health care teams as they help our patients navigate their illnesses is rewarding on many levels.”

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties, including Iredell County, across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region.

For information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit carolinacaring.org.