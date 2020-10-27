New coronavirus cases up by 74 over the weekend

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 74 since last Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 3,856 COVID-19 cases. The Tuesday afternoon report was not available in time for the Tribune.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2.141 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 263,883 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,214. The total number of completed tests is 3,890,764

There have been 4,211 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,325 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 469 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,527 cases.