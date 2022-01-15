New director announced at wound center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has welcomed Hyperbaric Medicine and Wound Care physician Todd Sommer, D.O., DPM, as the medical director for the hospital’s Wound Healing Center.
Sommer holds board certifications from the American Board of Family Medicine, the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery Podiatry and the American Board of Preventive Medicine Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine. He received his medical degrees from the University of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa, and Rosalind Franklin University in North Chicago, Illinois. He completed residencies at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota and Henrotin Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
Sommer is accepting new patients. For more information, call 704-660-2662. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center is located at 134 Medical Park Road, Suite 108.