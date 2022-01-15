New director announced at wound center

Sommer holds board certifications from the American Board of Family Medicine, the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery Podiatry and the American Board of Preventive Medicine Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine. He received his medical degrees from the University of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa, and Rosalind Franklin University in North Chicago, Illinois. He completed residencies at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota and Henrotin Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.