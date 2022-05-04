New doctor joins Lake Norman Medical Group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Lake Norman Gastroenterology welcomes board-certified gastroenterologist Carl Foulks Jr., M.D. He joins Dr. John Clements and Physician Assistant Andrew Laire, PA-C.

Foulks is a fellowship-trained gastroenterologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the digestive organs, including the esophagus, stomach, intestines, pancreas, liver and gallbladder. He has cared for patients in the greater Lake Norman, Mooresville and Statesville areas for almost 20 years, and his primary focus is adult gastroenterology, hepatology and pancreatic and biliary endoscopy.

He received his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, in Washington, D.C. and completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Pitt County Memorial Hospital, East Carolina University School of Medicine, in Greenville. Foulks completed his fellowship at the University of Texas – Houston Health Science and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

To learn more about Lake Norman Gastroenterology, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 200, Mooresville, and to schedule an appointment with Foulks, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com, or call 704-660-2622. Telehealth appointments are available. To learn more about the services of Lake Norman Medical Group, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com.