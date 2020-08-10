New doctor joins Lake Norman Medical Group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks is welcoming a new doctor, Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, M.D. She joins Dr. Ronald Huffman and Physician Assistant Kevin Vanhoy MSPAS, PA-C, in the Mooresville practice.
Board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Hicks-Thibodeau received her medical degree from American University of Antigua College of Medicine, New York, N.Y., and she completed her residency in family medicine at Western Reserve Health Education Family Medicine in Youngstown, Ohio.
To learn more about Family Medicine Tall Oaks, 798 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Suite 1, Mooresville, and to schedule an appointment with Hicks-Thibodeau, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-658-0011. Online scheduling and telehealth appointments are available.
