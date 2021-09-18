 Skip to main content
New doctor joins Lake Norman Medical Group
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Mooresville has welcomed Malcolm Symes, M.D. He joins Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and Dr. Matthew CiRullo in the family medicine practice.

Board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Symes received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, and he completed his residency in the St. Elizabeth Medical Center Family Medicine Program in Utica, New York.

To learn more about Family Medicine Mooresville, 417 E. Statesville Ave., and to schedule an appointment with Symes, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-663-3063. Online scheduling and Telehealth apointments are available.

Symes
