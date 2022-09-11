New doctor joins medical group practice

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Denver welcomes Ike Nwanonyiri, M.D. He is joining Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau and Britney Pettigrew, FNP-BC.
Board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Nwanonyiri received his medical degree from the University of Arts Science and Technology in Olveston, Montserrat. He completed his residency at Unity Health-White County Medical Center in the Family Medicine Department in Searcy, Arkansas.
He is accepting new patients. To learn more about Family Medicine Denver, located at 294 N. Old North Carolina Highway 16, in Denver, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nwanonyiri, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com, or call 704-660-4041.