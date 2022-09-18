 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New doctor joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville welcomes Stephen Mericle, M.D. He is joining Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and Dr. Malcolm Symes.

Mericle received his Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies, and he completed his residency at WVU Medicine-Wheeling Hospital in the Family Medicine Department in Wheeling, West Virginia.

To learn more about Family Medicine Mooresville, 417 E. Statesville Ave., and to schedule an appointment with Mericle, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-663-3063.

