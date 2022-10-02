New doctor joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Neurology/Neuro-Ophthalmology Mooresville welcomes Nikhil Balakrishnan, M.D., M.S. He is joining Andrew Gross, M.D. and Allyson Yanni, RN, MSN, ANP-BC.

Balakrishnan received his medical degree from Medical College Kottayam in Kerala, India, and he completed his residency at the University of Illinois, Chicago, Illinois. He completed his fellowship in neuromuscular medicine at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.

Balakrishnan is accepting new patients. To learn more about Neurology/Neuro-Ophthalmology Mooresville or to schedule an appointment in Mooresville or Statesville, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-660-2640. His office is located at 131 Medical Park Road, Suite 308.