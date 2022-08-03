New doctors joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks welcomes Dr. Jasmin Aldridge. She joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, nurse practitioner Meredith Harkey and physician’s assistant Kevin Vanhoy.
Aldridge received her Bachelor of Science in psychology at Duke University in Durham and her Master of Public Health from UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas. She completed her family and community medicine residency training at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio.
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks is at 798 Oak Ridge Farm Highway., Suite 1, in Mooresville. To learn more the practice or to schedule an appointment with Aldridge, call 704-658-0011. To learn more about the services of Lake Norman Medical Group, visit lakenormanmedicalgroup.com.