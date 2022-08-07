New exhibits on display at art gallery

Mooresville Arts has two exciting new exhibits on display now at the gallery, which is located at 103 W. Center Ave.

“Interminglings” is a five-person group exhibit featuring multiple art forms, which will be on display in the Center Gallery. The artists include:

Eva Crawford, a Charlotte-based artist who has paintings and mixed media work on display, which showcase the art and storytelling of portraiture.

Esther Moorehead, also a Charlotte-based artist, is featuring graphic and colorful acrylic paintings of figures and scenes.

Jake Pfeifer of Hot Glass Alley, another Charlotte-based artist, has contemporary hand-blown glass pieces on exhibit, which highlight form, color and pattern.

Ray Isales, a Mooresville artist, is a self-taught woodturner who finds the beauty, form and function in a piece of wood and then turns it into a piece of useable art.

Sharon Muldoon, a Huntersville artist, creates functional and sculptural clay pieces, utilizing found objects, her imagination and whimsy for one-of-a-kind pieces.

The second exhibit, “Pleinly Seen,” is a nine-person group exhibit, which will be in the Skylight Gallery and features the art of the Wayside Plein Air Painters.

The Wayside Painters are a group of local artists who gather regularly to paint en plein air, which translates to “in the open air.” Their intent for this exhibit is to highlight the beauty and history of the local area, showcasing places and scenes that are often overlooked.

Participating artists include Nancy Rosel Brown of Mooresville, Leslie Davis of Statesville, Robert Cline and Kathy Murray, both of Cornelius, Anne Gallagher of Sherrills Ford, Beth Taft of Concord, Charles “Bo” Jones of Charlotte, Ray Richardson of Spencer and Sherry Mason of Tennessee.

Both exhibits will be on display through Sept. 22. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An artists’ reception will be held Aug. 12 from 6-8 a.m., and all are welcome attend. Artists will be in attendance and available to meet and chat with visitors about their work. Light refreshments will be served.

For additional information or to learn more about the artists and the exhibits and view some of their work, visit the Mooresville Arts website at https://mooresvillearts.org/ and click on the Learn More tabs for each event.