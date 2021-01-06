 Skip to main content
New family nurse practitioner joins Mooresville medical group
New family nurse practitioner joins Mooresville medical group

  • Updated
Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville, welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Amy Arnold, FNP-C. She joins Drs. Thomas Gross, Michaela Renich and Matthew CiRullo in the medical practice.

As a certified nurse practitioner, Arnold provides quality health care for the family, including newborns, children, adolescents, adults and seniors. Her services include acute and chronic disease management, physical exams and routine medical care and treatment. She provides patient-centered care with compassion, focusing on each unique patient throughout the visit.

To learn more about Family Medicine Mooresville, located at 417 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Arnold, FNP-C, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call the office at 704-663-3063 to schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment.

1-6 nurse

Arnold
