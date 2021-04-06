New farmers' market to open at Merino Mill

Starting this weekend, there's a new reason to head to Merino Mill.

Saturday will be the “soft opening” day for the new Merino Mill Market. This new local farmers’ market is in the parking lot near The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St.

The market will run year-round. Hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featured items will include:

Fresh, seasonal and home-grown fruits and vegetables from Barbee Farms in Concord. Barbee is a North Carolina Century Farm, honored for continuous farming in Concord for more than 100 years. The farm manager is a sixth-generation farmer.

Fresh-baked croissants, baguettes, breads and pastries from Copain, a European-style bakery in Charlotte.

Beverages from Defined Coffee. Defined Coffee aims to curate and serve the best available coffee from around the world. The beans in their coffee are harvested at small farms and roasted at local Carolina roasters.

Merino Mill owner Michal Bay plans to add local honey, local seafood and local meat to the market. As it grows and adds vendors, Merino Mill Market will create a newsletter for shoppers to see what will be featured at the market each week.