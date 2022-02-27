New heart procedure at LNRMC breaks up calcium deposits

Both Waits and Cedarholm have performed the procedure at the local hospital, which is an additional plus for the technique as it can be offered to those who don’t want to leave and go to a major city, but can be treated as was noted, safely and successfully, here at home, close to family.

This option of treatment gives the doctors “the ability to treat more people locally in our community hospital with the same degree of confidence, the same degree of good care that can be offered” at any major facility in a big city, Cedarholm shared.

The first procedure of this kind was performed in Iredell County in December. Cedarholm said that he had done it “more on an investigational level about six months ago when it got going in another hospital system.”

The technique started locally when, after unsuccessfully using the standard techniques to open the arteries of one of his patients who didn’t want to travel elsewhere, was brought back when the device was ready to go and the staff had all been trained. He and Dr. Waits were able to perform the procedure successfully, and the patient is doing great, it was noted.

Since that time they, along with their support team of nurses and technologists, have done several more.