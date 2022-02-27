New heart procedure at LNRMC breaks up calcium deposits

February is American Heart Month, and during this month, many people are more conscious about taking care of their heart.
Recently, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center began providing a new heart procedure that helps to offer that extra measure of care in delivering stents to open up blockages, which Interventional cardiologists Drs. Bryan Waits and John Cedarholm, shared is safer.
This procedure helps to break up the calcium that develops in the arteries as people get older.
“A lot of us are getting to live a lot older than we used to live and so because of that, we are challenged in the world of trying to fix arteries with calcium,” said Cedarholm. “As people get older, they develop more and more calcium. The arteries get more and more brittle and more difficult and therefore, it becomes very challenging for us to put stents in people because you have to fight all this calcium that you have to expand and push out of the way. And sometimes it’s like trying to shove a concrete brick out of the way with a soft little device.”
The technique uses, as Waits said, “what we call sonic ultrasound, sonic pressure waves” to break up the calcium in the arteries. This is the exact same technology that has been used for a long time with kidney stones, he added.
“The device,” Waits continued, “has a generator that’s connected to a specialized tube called a catheter and on that catheter, there are three different lithotripsy emitters, which are surrounded by a balloon that we inflate and when we turn the device on, it creates these little sparks which when it heats up the fluid — a mix of contrast and saline — creates rapidly expanding bubbles that expand and collapse. And then the balloon kind of couples that with pressure, that sonic pressure wave to the wall of the artery and it breaks up calcium in the lumen, the interior part of the blood vessel, as well as it gets transmitted into the wall.”
This device, Cedarholm noted, has enabled them to “break up the calcium in a very safe, careful manner, to allow us to break it up so it’s softer to allow us to deliver stents so we can get a good result for people and save them the need for bypass surgery.”
While the calcium isn’t removed during the procedure, it is softened and therefore the “stent can be expanded and pin the stuff out of the way,” he shared. The artery has to be stretched in order for the stent to be delivered and this technique “softens up that whole area so now it actually does expand and we can have a nice new pipe.”
Calcium, which can build up in the kidneys and in the arteries in the form of coronary artery disease, is caused by multiple factors, Waits said, including genetics, medical issues, being active, diet, lifestyles and then, as Cedarholm added, “just plain getting older.”
For interventional cardiologists, “calcification is our Achilles heel,” Waits said.
As we age, Cedarholm noted that no matter what we do to protect ourselves from all the risk factors, “if we live long enough, we’re sooner or later, most of us are probably going to get something.”
However, now, with this new technology, they are able to help people “feel better, live better, enjoy life better and live longer” he said.
Prior to this new process, both doctors noted that what they had were debulking devices, which as Waits noted “are really good for more superficial calcium. However sometimes the calcium isn’t uniform, it’s in different areas in the artery, so not only can we affect the artery that has the calcification but sometimes we get in trouble and we also can damage the areas that aren’t calcified.”
Cedarholm added that when they debulked an area, they would put a device in that either “shaves out the blockage or dusts it out. It’s basically a way of aggressively dusting out the artery to get rid of the stuff and the body has to flush it away to deliver the stent. But that had risks to it” of potentially cutting or rupturing the artery.
“This does not carry the risk of the other procedure, but allows the same benefit. It allows us to break up the calcium so we can now deliver stents in a safer manner, particularly to a population of people that are older.”
Both Waits and Cedarholm have performed the procedure at the local hospital, which is an additional plus for the technique as it can be offered to those who don’t want to leave and go to a major city, but can be treated as was noted, safely and successfully, here at home, close to family.
This option of treatment gives the doctors “the ability to treat more people locally in our community hospital with the same degree of confidence, the same degree of good care that can be offered” at any major facility in a big city, Cedarholm shared.
The first procedure of this kind was performed in Iredell County in December. Cedarholm said that he had done it “more on an investigational level about six months ago when it got going in another hospital system.”
The technique started locally when, after unsuccessfully using the standard techniques to open the arteries of one of his patients who didn’t want to travel elsewhere, was brought back when the device was ready to go and the staff had all been trained. He and Dr. Waits were able to perform the procedure successfully, and the patient is doing great, it was noted.
Since that time they, along with their support team of nurses and technologists, have done several more.
When asked what this means for heart patients in the future, Cedarholm explained that the “procedure is still new and we’re still trying to figure out how much we are going to use it, but I think the likelihood is that as we get more comfortable with it, we will probably use it more and more as time goes on.”
He noted that it does add some expense to the procedure and they want to be responsible when it comes to something that will cost Medicare and insurance, so “we are trying to be prudent to use it where it’s really needed.”
The procedure itself isn’t long, only adding approximately five to 10 more minutes to that of fixing an artery, “but with a great outcome,” Waits said.
Interventional cardiologists differ from cardiac surgeons who, as Waits noted, work through traditional open heart surgery. “We, with little small needle sticks either in the wrist or groin, work through catheters which are basically long tubes, and that’s how we deliver our equipment. So this is minimally invasive.”
And the patients, while they are not put to sleep, can relax. “The patient doesn’t feel anything,” Cedarholm shared, “and you don’t hear anything.”
While this procedure has not yet been performed at neighboring Davis Regional Medical Center, Dr. Jeff Neal, also an interventional cardiologist at the Statesville hospital, is part of their team, and it will be coming to Davis.
Waits, Cedarholm and Neal are all fellowship-trained in interventional cardiology. Waits’ primary focus is interventional cardiology, and he has advanced training in cardiovascular disease and the management of heart disease. Cedarholm’s primary focus is the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease and valvular heart disease, with a special interest in preventive cardiology. Neal’s primary focus is interventional cardiology and he has advanced training in cardiovascular disease and the management of heart disease.