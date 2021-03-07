New hospital role implemented to keep people safe

The year 2020 was a year of change, and for some that change came in the form of their duties at work, sometimes changing in appearance and sometimes taking on a whole new role.
While Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, is one such individual who falls in that category, change hasn’t stopped her from fulfilling her director duties plus more.
Prior to the pandemic, McCurdy spent much of her time out of the hospital and in the community scheduling, leading and participating in outreach activities such as monthly blood pressure clinics at the senior center, community health fairs, business and industry health seminars/health fairs/screenings, support groups and hospital-based/community-based health educational seminars and programs, shared Leigh Whitfield, director of marketing and public relations at the hospital.
When the in-person events were unable to be held, McCurdy “switched gears not only continuing her role as community outreach director by implementing and managing virtual/online seminars, but she assumed the significant role of managing the newly-created hospital role of patient screeners,” Whitfield said.
Prior to coming to the hospital 18 years ago, McCurdy said that she has been interested and involved in the health care field since attending Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville, where she was enrolled in health occupations classes from 10th grade through her senior year. She then went to Appalachian State University in Boone, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in community health education, after which she served at the Iredell County Health Department as health educator. That was followed by a time as the program director for the March of Dimes for the Western Carolina region serving 27 counties. McCurdy then returned to the health department and assumed the role of health promotion coordinator before going to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center where she has served as the community outreach director during her entire time there.
Even though the ‘how’ those duties are performed has a different look, McCurdy continues to make sure the public is educated through virtual/online seminars.
These seminars continue to share the “same information with the same knowledgeable physicians, using PowerPoints slides,” said McCurdy. However, instead of speaking in front of a group face to face, they are presenting the information online to their audience.
These have been “very well received,” she noted. During “heath month, there were 15-25 (registered) for each seminar.”
In addition to these responsibilities, McCurdy is now also in charge of the patient screeners, a new position created because of the times we are in because of the pandemic; however, having patient screeners is anticipated to continue after things have opened up once again, Whitfield noted. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center began screening March 16, 2020. In April of last year, McCurdy began assisting the nursing department with screening and in June assumed the supervisor role. The first full-time screeners were hired in September.
The patient screeners are the first people that those entering the hospital see as they come through the doors, and everyone visiting the hospital cannot gain entry without first being screened, shared Whitfield.
Patient screeners monitor the limited entrances into the hospital “trying to keep people safe” McCurdy shared. They are positioned at the Medical Pavilion, the Patient Entrance doors, the emergency room, the COVID entrance and the employee entrance.
And just as the name implies, the patient screeners will ask the person — whether it be a patient, an employee or a visitor — some screening questions and take their temperature. Questions will include have they had a fever, cough, shortness of breath, have they been exposed to COVID-19, tested positive or have they experienced a loss of taste or smell.
Once the questions are answered, the screener will decide where that person should go and give them a sticker indicating they have been screened. If the one entering is a support person, their name and address will be taken and then directed to where they need to be.
In addition to questions, the patient screener will make sure that all entering the facility are not only wearing a mask but wearing it correctly, as well as making sure visitors are adhering to the proper guidelines.
Jamie Medina, who moved here from Arizona in September, is one of the patient screeners at the hospital. Medina, originally from California, moved to Arizona 10 years ago, where she was doing preadmittance at Oro Valley Hospital and rotated to screening at least once a week, and then the screening transitioned to a full time position.
“I was transferred here, and I was familiar with the process,” Medina said. “I know how the pandemic had hit every hospital and wanted to help how I could. I like working with patients, I enjoy people,” she shared.
While working to keep people safe, the screeners are also protected as the hospital provides each with what they need at their stations. They each have an N95 mask, face shield, goggles and gloves. The screeners also have a Plexiglas wall where they can stand, but they do step out and check temperatures, it was noted.
There can be 400-500 people entering the hospital throughout the day, including all entrances and employees, McCurdy and Medina both estimated.
The patient screeners provide that “first impression” when people walk through the doors, said McCurdy.
“People are thankful for what is done, keeping them safe,” said Medina.
Those who visit the hospital “come here for various reasons, and the screeners must have professional character and mind,” noted Whitfield. “They have done a great job. They are behind the scenes. They are really our unsung heroes at the hospital.”