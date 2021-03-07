New hospital role implemented to keep people safe

The year 2020 was a year of change, and for some that change came in the form of their duties at work, sometimes changing in appearance and sometimes taking on a whole new role.

While Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, is one such individual who falls in that category, change hasn’t stopped her from fulfilling her director duties plus more.

Prior to the pandemic, McCurdy spent much of her time out of the hospital and in the community scheduling, leading and participating in outreach activities such as monthly blood pressure clinics at the senior center, community health fairs, business and industry health seminars/health fairs/screenings, support groups and hospital-based/community-based health educational seminars and programs, shared Leigh Whitfield, director of marketing and public relations at the hospital.

When the in-person events were unable to be held, McCurdy “switched gears not only continuing her role as community outreach director by implementing and managing virtual/online seminars, but she assumed the significant role of managing the newly-created hospital role of patient screeners,” Whitfield said.