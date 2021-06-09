New Lake Norman High principal, CTE director named

At the regularly scheduled meeting of the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education in May, the board approved the naming a new director of career and technical education (CTE) as well as a new principal for Lake Norman High School.

Tim Woody will assume the duties of director of CTE on July 1. Woody most recently served as the principal at South Stanly High School. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a masters degree in educational administration from Appalachian State University. He is currently enrolled in a doctoral program for educational leadership at Gardner-Webb University. “I am excited to be joining such a progressive school district whose eye is the growth of every child. As the new CTE director, I pledge to do my part in planning and implementing course offerings and opportunities for the advancement of all middle and high school students within Iredell-Statesville Schools. I am truly honored to be joining the team.”