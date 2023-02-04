The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently established a congregation for young single adults in the Lake Norman area. Members of the Lake Norman Young Single Adult (YSA) Branch are between the ages of 18 and 30 and live in the Mooresville, Statesville, Cornelius, Huntersville and Mountain Island areas.

Congregations for YSAs provide unique opportunities for individuals to worship, serve, and socialize with peers their own age. Trenton R. Parker, an area leader in Lake Norman shared, “This new congregation will create leadership and service opportunities for these young single adults as well as provide a place for them to socialize with others seeking a relationship with the Savior.”

Chad D. Baldwin, an operations manager in the finance industry, and a resident of Huntersville for 25 years will serve as president of this new YSA branch. He and his wife, Marci, are the parents of two married daughters and the grandparents of three grandchildren.

Serving alongside Baldwin is Barry Draughon of Cornelius and Trey Henrichsen of Mooresville, who will assist in meeting the spiritual and temporal needs of the congregation.

Baldwin is excited about the formation of the new Lake Norman YSA Branch. He and his wife have worked with young single adults in the past and shared, “We enjoy being with the YSAs and sharing experiences with them, watching them grow and learning from them. We look at our group as our extended family.”

Single adult visitors between the ages of 18 and 30 are welcome to join the worship services on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the meetinghouse located at 7032 McIlwaine Road in Huntersville.