New leaders named at Lake Norman, Davis Regional medical centers

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center have named seasoned hospital leaders Clyde Wood and Matthew Littlejohn as Network CEO and Network COO, respectively. Wood and Littlejohn join the hospitals from the Tennova Healthcare network in East Tennessee where they have worked collaboratively for the past several years. They bring strong leadership skills and will work to synergize care and services at both hospitals. They will work collaboratively with Stephen Midkiff, former market CEO for Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers, in his new role as vice president of development.

During Wood’s tenure as CEO for Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center, the hospital grew significantly in quality, from a CMS Hospital Compare one star in 2016 to three stars in 2020 and a Leapfrog A in December. He worked to create an environment and culture that supported providers and patients, leading to increases in employee and physician engagement and in strengthening patient satisfaction. Wood has previously held CEO positions with hospitals in Tennessee, Missouri and Louisiana and served in the United States Army Reserves for eight years. He earned a master’s degree in physical therapy from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Missouri State University in Springfield and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Wood has been active in Rotary International since 2007 and in serving on boards of business and charitable organizations in the community.