New Little Miss Las Amigas is crowned

A new Little Miss Las Amigas Queen was crowned Oct. 24 at the 39th annual pageant, which was held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. The Rev. Kevin Little, pastor of New City House of Praise, served as the master of ceremonies.
Unable to have the pageant last year, the 2019 Little Miss Las Amigas Queen, Charleigh Tremayne Houston, passed her crown to Haven Brielle Horton, 5, of Concord. The daughter of Hannah Sangricco and Deon Horton, she is a kindergarten student at Bradford Preparatory Charter School in Charlotte and enjoys singing, dancing, playing with dolls, cooking, going to the park and riding her bike. She would like to become a judge. Her sponsor was Sadie J. Thompson.
The other contestants competing this year were Oyanna N. Cowan, Khloe Ava Renee Jones, Tamia Melanie McDuffie and Acianna Nilah Stephens.
After a musical prelude and a welcome by Mildred Ware, Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas vice president, Beatrice Spaulding, recording secretary/reporter for the organization, read a letter of greeting from the Las Amigas National President Agatha Bouvier Martin Grimes, who was unable to attend, and she then introduced the emcee.
This year’s theme was “Discovering the Possibilities,” and it was noted that “the contestants had been involved in various social, educational and cultural activities. They shared their dreams and aspirations and challenged to discover the possibilities to excel in all that they do.”
The program continued with the entrance of the 2019 queen and each of the contestants after which they shared their various talents, which included the sharing of a poem by Oyanna, singing by Haven, dancing by Khloe, gymnastics by Tamia and singing by Nilah.
Following the queen’s farewell walk, the 2021 Little Miss Queen was crowned.
The recognition of parents and closing remarks by Mooresville Las Amigas Inc. President Sadie Thompson concluded the special event.
The pageant serves as a fundraiser for the local chapter, and, according to Spaulding, the overall total collected this year was $12,497, which “will allow the chapter to continue with community projects, donations to service agencies and annual scholarships.”
Spaulding expressed heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Mooresville organization “to our contestants, parents, family members and all that supported our event and know that your attendance and contributions are vital to the success of our chapter. You are truly appreciated.”