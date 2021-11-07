New Little Miss Las Amigas is crowned

A new Little Miss Las Amigas Queen was crowned Oct. 24 at the 39th annual pageant, which was held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. The Rev. Kevin Little, pastor of New City House of Praise, served as the master of ceremonies.

Unable to have the pageant last year, the 2019 Little Miss Las Amigas Queen, Charleigh Tremayne Houston, passed her crown to Haven Brielle Horton, 5, of Concord. The daughter of Hannah Sangricco and Deon Horton, she is a kindergarten student at Bradford Preparatory Charter School in Charlotte and enjoys singing, dancing, playing with dolls, cooking, going to the park and riding her bike. She would like to become a judge. Her sponsor was Sadie J. Thompson.

The other contestants competing this year were Oyanna N. Cowan, Khloe Ava Renee Jones, Tamia Melanie McDuffie and Acianna Nilah Stephens.

After a musical prelude and a welcome by Mildred Ware, Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas vice president, Beatrice Spaulding, recording secretary/reporter for the organization, read a letter of greeting from the Las Amigas National President Agatha Bouvier Martin Grimes, who was unable to attend, and she then introduced the emcee.

