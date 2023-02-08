Lake Norman Regional Medical Center physicians recently elected new medical staff officers for the January 2023 through January 2025 leadership term.
Andrew Gross, M.D., of Lake Norman Medical Group, Neurology/Neuro-Ophthalmology Mooresville, was elected chief of staff. Steven Bradley, M.D., Lake Norman Anesthesia Associates & Pain Management, was elected vice chief of staff, and Allin Vesa, M.D., Emergency medical director, was elected secretary/treasurer.
