New name in store for old guard of N.C.’s land and water

When the Clean Water Management Trust Fund board meets later this week to award grants to local governments, non-profit conservation organizations and state agencies, it will be more than business as usual.

The fund will also be celebrating a new name and logo that reflect its nearly 25-year history of preserving North Carolina’s land and water.

The CWMTF is becoming the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. In 2019, the General Assembly voted to rename the fund because over the years its mission has expanded beyond the original focus on just water quality.

Since its creation in 1996 by the General Assembly, the newly renamed North Carolina Land and Water Fund has conserved well over one-half million acres and protected or restored 3,000 miles of streams and rivers.

“The N.C. Land and Water Fund is critical to protecting and enhancing the health and quality of life for all North Carolinians and conserving the streams and open spaces that draw nearly 50 million visitors each year,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “The fund’s work is so important to the long-term economic viability of our beautiful state.”