New NETworX session scheduled to be held

The Christian Mission is launching a new session of holistic programming aimed at measurably reducing poverty at its core.

NETworX is a support system that provides resources and tools to help individuals achieve their goals. Participants are people from all walks of life interested in building reciprocal friendships of support through education, love of neighbor and love of self. The strength of this program is having a cross sect of all people in the community in participation. Diversity across race and economic standing creates the most powerful outcomes as the program believes that everyone has something to bring to the table.

The NETworX program seeks to help all people develop or re-enforce resilience skills through a curriculum that covers building healthy relationships, leadership, spiritual connection, mental clarity and toughness, emotional equilibrium and physical hardness.

To provide more detail about the NETworX program to the community, the Christian Mission will be hosting an open house April 26, at the First Presbyterian Church of Mooresville, 249 W. McLelland Ave., at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served, and child care is provided. Participants are required to register in advance of the event.

For more information, contact Diane E. Smith, NETworX program coordinator at dsmith@ourchristianmission.org or by calling 704-664-2357.