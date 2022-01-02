New nurse practitioner has joined clinic

Landon Marshall, FNP-C, has joined Carolina Caring’s Palliative Medicine Clinic — Newton as nurse practitioner. The clinic offers one of the few programs in Catawba County that offers specialized palliative medicine to seriously ill patients and their families.

Marshall earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing at UNC Greensboro and went on to receive a Master of Science degree in nursing from Western Carolina University. Prior to joining Carolina Caring, he spent more than 10 years caring for hospitalized patients who were critically ill.

As a community-based health care provider, Marshall will work alongside a team of doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains to provide expert, customized care to patients navigating chronic conditions and serious illnesses. He will partner with each patient’s regular physician and their family caregivers to manage the pain and other symptoms caused by their illness and help them make the most of each day.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to help our patients take control of their health care,” said Marshall. “It helps them feel more comfortable and confident when they are empowered to make important decisions about their care.”