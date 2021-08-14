New nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks, welcomes Certified Nurse Practitioner Meredith Harkey, AGPCNP-C, where she joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau and Certified Physician Assistant Kevin Vanhoy in the medical practice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a certified nurse practitioner, Harkey focuses on internal medicine, managing chronic illnesses and diseases, wellness exams and acute visits for adults and geriatric patients. She focuses, as well, on educating patients for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about Lake Norman Medical Group’s Family Medicine Tall Oaks, 798 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Suite 1 (N.C. 150) in Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Harkey, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. You may also call the office at 704-658-0011 to schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment.