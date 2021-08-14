 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New nurse practitioner joins medical group
0 Comments
alert top story

New nurse practitioner joins medical group

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Tall Oaks, welcomes Certified Nurse Practitioner Meredith Harkey, AGPCNP-C, where she joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau and Certified Physician Assistant Kevin Vanhoy in the medical practice.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As a certified nurse practitioner, Harkey focuses on internal medicine, managing chronic illnesses and diseases, wellness exams and acute visits for adults and geriatric patients. She focuses, as well, on educating patients for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about Lake Norman Medical Group’s Family Medicine Tall Oaks, 798 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Suite 1 (N.C. 150) in Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Harkey, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. You may also call the office at 704-658-0011 to schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment.

8-15 nurse practitioner

Harkey
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take steps to stop the clot
Local News

Take steps to stop the clot

  • Updated

The pandemic has heightened attention to the dangers of blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and clot-provoked stro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics