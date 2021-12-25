New online map perfect resource for outdoor activities

Just in time for the winter holidays and a warm weekend forecast, the Carolina Thread Trail launched a redesign of its interactive online trail map, with support from OrthoCarolina. The map allows users to find information about nearly 500 miles of publicly accessible trails, greenways and blueways (river trails for paddling) within the Thread Trail network.
Here at the holidays, many Carolinians are looking for ways to spend time outdoors with friends and loved ones. Whether looking for places to hike, bike paddle or simply enjoy nature, the website’s facelift provides information about recreation opportunities across 15 counties in the Greater Charlotte region. Residents of the Carolinas and holiday visitors to the Charlotte region are able to find an outdoor adventure on any of the Thread Trail’s blueways or land trails by searching for a location or filtering by type of activity, difficulty or ADA accessibility. Increased mobile functionality on the site allows users to find their next outdoor adventure while on the go.
“Living a healthy, active lifestyle starts with having access to safe outdoor spaces in your own neighborhood,” said Blair Primis, OrthoCarolina senior vice president of marketing and talent management. “Carolina Thread Trail’s new, improved trail map website moves our community forward by leaps and bounds to take advantage of the amazing network of greenways across the Carolinas. We couldn’t be prouder to support this work.”
Users who create a profile on the website can also track the trails and blueways they complete and earn digital badges when they hit milestones. Badges include designations like the Trail Trekker for completing five or more walks, hikes or runs on the Thread Trail and the River Roamer for completing your first paddle on a blueway.
The redesigned site will further increase access to the region’s natural places and connect Carolinians to nature. All trails and blueways in the Thread Trail network are free and open to the public. As new trails within the Thread Trail network open, they will be added to the site.
The trail map can be found at carolinathreadtrailmap.org.
About the Carolina Thread TrailThe Carolina Thread Trail is a 15-county, two-state initiative designed to create a regional network of trails, blueways and conservation corridors that will link more than 2.9 million people. With technical resources and catalytic funding from the Thread Trail, local communities plan and implement their portions of this greenway system.
In addition to Iredell County, the Carolina Thread Trail region includes Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties in North Carolina and Cherokee, Chester, Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina. Catawba Lands Conservancy is the lead agency for the Thread Trail, which is working to partnership with Foundation for the Carolinas and many local partners. More than 300 miles of Thread Trails are open to the public. For more information, visit www.carolinathreadtrail.org.
OrthoCarolinaOne of the nation’s leading orthopedic practices, OrthoCarolina is dedicated to improving the lives of all they serve by delivering quality care and building a healthier community.
A proud partner of Carolina Thread Trail, OrthoCarolina encourages you to get to know your community and to get active in the outdoor spaces around you. Connect with OrthoCarolina at OrthoCarolina.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.