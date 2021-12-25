New online map perfect resource for outdoor activities

Just in time for the winter holidays and a warm weekend forecast, the Carolina Thread Trail launched a redesign of its interactive online trail map, with support from OrthoCarolina. The map allows users to find information about nearly 500 miles of publicly accessible trails, greenways and blueways (river trails for paddling) within the Thread Trail network.

Here at the holidays, many Carolinians are looking for ways to spend time outdoors with friends and loved ones. Whether looking for places to hike, bike paddle or simply enjoy nature, the website’s facelift provides information about recreation opportunities across 15 counties in the Greater Charlotte region. Residents of the Carolinas and holiday visitors to the Charlotte region are able to find an outdoor adventure on any of the Thread Trail’s blueways or land trails by searching for a location or filtering by type of activity, difficulty or ADA accessibility. Increased mobile functionality on the site allows users to find their next outdoor adventure while on the go.