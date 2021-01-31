New options for learning are here to stay

Observation 3: For those of us who remember when the only way to communicate with the school was via a note or a landline telephone attached to the wall, it’s hard to sympathize with any parent who says they weren’t informed or didn’t know that their child had 50 absences and a 15 average. The access parents have to their child’s grades, attendance, and other communications should be any helicopter parent’s dream! Right now, it’s not only OK to hover … you must hover! If you are having trouble navigating the platforms available to parents, reach out for help from your child’s school or on social media. There are many people who would be happy to help you.

Observation 4: Our youngest learners really need to be with a qualiﬁed teacher who has access to the materials and resources kids need to learn best. This is why, as a board member, I supported bringing our elementary students back to school once the governor permitted us to so do. Since that decision, disruptions caused by COVID exposures forced us to close one school and eventually move from 4 days a week of in-person instruction to 2 days a week. I know that many in our community are doing all they can to stay safe and keep those around them safe. Thank you!! However, I see parents who will not wear a mask demanding that children return to school. I see parents posting pictures of themselves in large social gatherings, on vacations, and with their children at sports tournaments, dance competitions, and numerous social events, but expect schools to keep kids socially-distanced at school. And school staﬀ members, this goes for you, too! You can’t claim to be afraid of potential exposures in school while posting pictures of yourself engaging in activities with little or no social distancing. The CDC and other experts report that kids can come back to school safely IF everyone stays masked AND social distancing is strictly observed. This cannot just be while kids are in the school building, especially as we are seeing new variants of the virus. We all have to do our part.