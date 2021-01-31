New options for learning are here to stay

Children naturally take their cues from the signiﬁcant people in their lives. This is true even when we may not intend to be sending a message or think we are sending a diﬀerent message. This is important to remember as we examine the impact of COVID on our schools.
Decisions made by government entities in regards to whether children can attend school in person and under what conditions they may do so have been very polarizing. No doubt, what has prompted the varying reactions from families in all communities is as varied as the families and communities themselves. For decades, our society has been structured around a manufacturing model of an 8-hour day with children attending school during “ﬁrst shift.” This has enabled parents to work and has conditioned future workers to the manufacturing environment with structured breaks, a short lunch, and an “assembly line” of segmented class periods. COVID has completely disrupted this structure and many have found it diﬃcult to adjust.
March 13th marks the one year anniversary of the last “normal” day of schooling in N.C. Since that day, we have seen a number of diﬀerent state mandates, CDC recommendations, and the corresponding local responses to them. In addition, the unusual political climate has added a layer of fog, ﬁlled with mistrust and suspicion, impacting the ability of many to navigate the winding roads of COVID.
News reports, social media posts, personal observations and conversations with area parents and educators have led me to make a few observations I’d like to share. For transparency, you may note that I am a retired educator who taught at the high school level, served as an elementary principal, and currently serves on the MGSD Board of Education. I have one son and daughter-in-law who both teach at a neighboring county high school and another son who teaches at the college level. All three of them have been navigating teaching in a virtual and an in-person environment, sometimes at the same time. As a disclaimer, these are my personal observations and I do not speak for other board members or MGSD.
Observation 1: Many children thrive better in an in-person classroom than a virtual classroom, but not because the teaching is better. When you really examine WHY students want to go back to the school building, it is for the intangibles and non-academic beneﬁts. For some, school is their safe place. For some, school is the only source of consistent meals. For some, school is their social life. For some, school is their only source of extra-curricular activities. For some, school is the only time they can be around other children their age. Sadly, for some school is the only place they feel loved. This reality impacts some of our children far more than others. For the majority of families whose children do not rely on school as their only source of social-emotional well-being, count your blessings. My heart aches for all of our children, but especially those who depend on school for so much more than others do. Virtual learning has been a challenge to many kids, but children learn to be resilient by experiencing adversity and seeing that they can weather or overcome it. We all need to encourage our children and help them put the adversity they are experiencing in perspective.
Observation 2: With the exception of our youngest learners, most students are very adept at navigating the internet, learning new platforms, ﬁnding videos to teach one almost anything, and communicating via multiple digital mediums. So, parents … if your child claims they cannot “ﬁgure out” how to press the “submit” button … don’t fall for it. Some kids may be simply avoiding schoolwork, as kids have done for generations. However, there could be something more going on that needs to be addressed … COVID fatigue, disengagement, or other social or emotional concerns. I understand that most parents can’t help their children with all of their homework. I have a doctorate and would struggle. However, I have learned how to install and repair appliances and build an outdoor ﬁre pit, among many other skills, on YouTube. In addition to the numerous online resources our schools make available and many virtual help sessions with teachers, there are other resources out there to explore. Sometimes, it is beneﬁcial to see something explained in a diﬀerent way.
Observation 3: For those of us who remember when the only way to communicate with the school was via a note or a landline telephone attached to the wall, it’s hard to sympathize with any parent who says they weren’t informed or didn’t know that their child had 50 absences and a 15 average. The access parents have to their child’s grades, attendance, and other communications should be any helicopter parent’s dream! Right now, it’s not only OK to hover … you must hover! If you are having trouble navigating the platforms available to parents, reach out for help from your child’s school or on social media. There are many people who would be happy to help you.
Observation 4: Our youngest learners really need to be with a qualiﬁed teacher who has access to the materials and resources kids need to learn best. This is why, as a board member, I supported bringing our elementary students back to school once the governor permitted us to so do. Since that decision, disruptions caused by COVID exposures forced us to close one school and eventually move from 4 days a week of in-person instruction to 2 days a week. I know that many in our community are doing all they can to stay safe and keep those around them safe. Thank you!! However, I see parents who will not wear a mask demanding that children return to school. I see parents posting pictures of themselves in large social gatherings, on vacations, and with their children at sports tournaments, dance competitions, and numerous social events, but expect schools to keep kids socially-distanced at school. And school staﬀ members, this goes for you, too! You can’t claim to be afraid of potential exposures in school while posting pictures of yourself engaging in activities with little or no social distancing. The CDC and other experts report that kids can come back to school safely IF everyone stays masked AND social distancing is strictly observed. This cannot just be while kids are in the school building, especially as we are seeing new variants of the virus. We all have to do our part.
Observation 5: Assessing student progress and proﬁciency during COVID has challenged educators and the state. Requiring students to take state tests in the school building when schools are closed is foolish. The state, school districts, and classroom teachers need to reassess how we measure student progress and proﬁciency. While digital learning demands some changes, I have long questioned traditional grading practices. Concepts like homework, attendance, participation, and much more that have impacted grading practices for decades have to viewed through a diﬀerent lens in a virtual environment. Teachers must be intentional with the assignments they give, how they are assessed, and how feedback is given. This has always been the hallmark of good instruction, but it is even more important now.
Observation 6: We need to be prepared to return to digital learning from now on as we move forward. Whether we are providing families with new options for schooling, responding to weather school closings, or suﬀering another pandemic-like disaster, digital learning is here to stay. We ALL must be prepared … fool me once, shame on you … fool me twice, shame on me!
Dr. Debbie Marsh is a member of the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education.