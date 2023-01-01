New orthopedic nurse navigator at hospital

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced Amber Perri, RN, as orthopedic nurse navigator. She recently assumed her new position in September of this year.

Perri received her nursing degree from UPMC Schools of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has been with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center since 2019 working with post-surgical patients, where she was recognized with a DAISY Award. Each quarter, nurses are nominated by hospital associates, visitors, and patients and then chosen by Lake Norman Regional Nursing Leadership Council and Nursing Administration to receive the prestigious DAISY Foundation Award.

As orthopedic nurse navigator, Perri will help organize the plan of care for all orthopedic and spine patients, oversee orthopedic care and serve as liaison between orthopedic surgeons, patients and nursing staff and coordinates educational seminars.

As the liaison, she communicates with the teams to help provide excellent care and communication and ensure the needs and concerns of the orthopedic patients, along with their support team and providers, are met.

Online seminars on maintaining healthy joints featuring Perri as presenter will be offered every two months, beginning in February. Visit LNRMC.com/Events to register.