 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New physician assistant joins medical group
0 Comments
alert top story

New physician assistant joins medical group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Medical Group, Lake Norman Gastroenterology welcomes Andrew Laird, PA-C, where he joins John Clements, M.D., gastroenterologist, in the medical practice.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Physician assistant Laird is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He received his Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies from Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Working closely with Clements, he specializes in treating conditions that affect the GI tract including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine (colon) and biliary system, including the liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile ducts.

Laird is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 704-658-0011. For more information, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. Lake Norman Medical Group, Lake Norman Gastroenterology is located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 200, Mooresville.

10-6 new physician assistant

Laird
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic activity continues from Cumbre Vieja

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics