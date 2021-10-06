New physician assistant joins medical group

Physician assistant Laird is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He received his Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies from Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Working closely with Clements, he specializes in treating conditions that affect the GI tract including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine (colon) and biliary system, including the liver, pancreas, gallbladder and bile ducts.