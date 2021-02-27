New play structures, walking trails and basketball court proposed for Liberty Park

Mooresville residents got their first look at plans for phase two renovations of Liberty Park during a virtual meeting Thursday.
Among the proposed amenities, the projected $5.9 million renovation project includes an interactive water fountain, new play structures, connective walking trails and a covered, high school regulation size basketball court that will double as a shaded location for the town farmers market on Saturdays, said Nick Lowe, a landscape architect with McAdams, the company leading the project design.
The park will also feature a shaded picnic area, new restrooms and a pergola with swings as well as a greenway trail running from East Iredell Avenue through the park with an ADA connection to the War Memorial Recreation Center parking lot. Another greenway path connects the park to East Center Avenue.
Two alternate elements of the park that are dependent on funding include a play structure called a butterfly climber and an added hillside play area adjacent to the playground, said Lowe.
The playground, with its different structures and features, and the interactive water fountain, are inclusive for all ages and abilities, Lowe said.
The renovation of Liberty Park, first constructed in the mid 1970s, is part of the planned revitalization of downtown Mooresville. The park’s phase one project, completed in early 2020, offers the new amphitheater and event lawn and a pedestrian walkway linking the park to Church Street and downtown Mooresville.
Lowe said the park’s proposed plaza area next to the amphitheater event lawn could be a “vibrant place” for people to hang out, listen to music and visit food trucks gathered around a new park traffic circle. Although, designers had initially looked at recirculating the park’s stream to help the flow of the waterfall, they ultimately deemed it too expensive, said Dan Lambert, landscape architect with McAdams.
The number of parking spots at the park will remain the same but Mooresville Parks and Recreation Director Pam Reidy said people can easily park at the War Memorial Recreation Center or downtown and walk via the connected pedestrian paths to the park.
“There are lots of places where people can park to partake part in activities that are happening in the park,” Reidy told the Board of Commissioners during a virtual update of the park on Friday.
Reidy said the Parks and Recreation Department is seeking two grants worth $500,000 each to help fund the proposed phase two plans.
Mooresville Commissioner Bobby Compton said during Thursday’s virtual meeting that funding will be discussed during fiscal year 2021-22 budget workshops in May. Also in attendance was Commissioner Thurman Houston who said he believed he and other board members were ready to move forward with the project which had been in the works for several years now. Houston also said that public feedback helps guide their decisions on projects like this.
Lowe said the town intends to bid the project by April and start construction later this year. Renovation construction, which is expected to be completed in one phase if enough funding is provided, should take between eight to 10 months, said Lambert.
Also of importance during the meeting Thursday was the inclusion of park components for children of all abilities. “It was clear the people who have children with disabilities are very interested in making sure we have ADA accessible components as part of this playground,” Reidy said Friday.
Reidy added if any changes are made to phase two plans, it would be to take a harder look at providing ADA-compliant components.