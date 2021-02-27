New play structures, walking trails and basketball court proposed for Liberty Park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lowe said the park’s proposed plaza area next to the amphitheater event lawn could be a “vibrant place” for people to hang out, listen to music and visit food trucks gathered around a new park traffic circle. Although, designers had initially looked at recirculating the park’s stream to help the flow of the waterfall, they ultimately deemed it too expensive, said Dan Lambert, landscape architect with McAdams.

The number of parking spots at the park will remain the same but Mooresville Parks and Recreation Director Pam Reidy said people can easily park at the War Memorial Recreation Center or downtown and walk via the connected pedestrian paths to the park.

“There are lots of places where people can park to partake part in activities that are happening in the park,” Reidy told the Board of Commissioners during a virtual update of the park on Friday.

Reidy said the Parks and Recreation Department is seeking two grants worth $500,000 each to help fund the proposed phase two plans.