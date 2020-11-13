New school to be named for Selma Burke

Mooresville’s new middle school has a name.

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously approved the recommendation of Superintendent Stephen Mauney Tuesday to name the district’s second middle school after one of Mooresville’s most prominent citizens.

The Selma Burke Middle School is to be constructed on 70 acres off Rinehardt Road near N.C. 115. Burke, an African-American woman born in Mooresville in 1900, was a sculptor most known for her bas relief portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Burke’s portrait later became the inspiration for the president’s image that was placed on the dime.

“The statement that I think that the name of Selma Burke Middle obviously brings about is inclusion,” said board member Leon Pridgen. “It makes a statement about us as a community, not necessarily of the world we come from but the world we are trying to go. When we talk about diversity and inclusion, we want to be very intentional. I think that this name speaks to that. That is for me one of the loudest names in this community and respectfully, I wholeheartedly agree with the name Selma Burke.”