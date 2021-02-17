New Selma Burke Middle School mascot, colors announced

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Royal also discussed the two construction and renovation projects at South and Parkview Elementary schools. Both schools are receiving upgrades to HVAC systems, new kitchen and dining area and a gymatorium, he said. These projects should break ground by April with an estimated completion by February 2022, he said.

In other business, the board recognized Chief Financial Officer Terry Haas who is retiring at the end of this month. Haas has spent 13 years with MGSD and more than 33 years in public education, said school officials.

Board member Debbie Marsh called Haas a mother figure. “She has guided us through some really challenging and difficult times,” Marsh said. “If you think about it while she’s been CFO, we did digital conversion, had a major recession. We’re in a pandemic and our finances are very strong and that’s not the case in a lot of places, a lot of districts in our state and that’s all due to Terry’s expertise.”

Board member Leon Pridgen said even auditors smile when they work with Haas because they know the financial figures will be in order. “How do you find superlatives to express excellence?” Pridgen said, of Haas.

“It’s just been an honor to be part of this wonderful family,” said Haas. “It’s bittersweet for me.”