New stained glass windows are installed at St. Therese Catholic

Four new stained glass windows have been installed in the parish church at St. Therese Catholic Church on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. The project has been in the works for more than two years, and the parish is thankful for the generosity of the couple that made it possible.

As Fr. Mark Lawlor wrote in his Pastor’s Reflection for March 14, “In our discernment of what scenes or saints to portray in the windows, we finally decided on four sacraments that are often celebrated in the church, and so the windows will be a focal point for parishioners, guests and those celebrating sacraments.”

The four new windows present the sacrament of baptism, which includes an image of the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River by St. John the Baptist and a lower panel of the parish’s original baptismal font; the Sacrament of Confirmation, which includes an image of the bishop administering Confirmation; the sacrament of the holy Eucharist, which shows the priest distributing Holy Communion; and the sacrament of marriage, which shows the couple and the priest during the marriage ceremony.

Lawlor also shared, “Sacraments are encounters with the blessed Trinity and opportunities to receive grace. It is my hope that the new windows will affirm our faith in the risen Lord.”

The new windows were prepared and installed by Salem Stained Glass in East Bend.