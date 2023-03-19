Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Sherry Jeffries, MSN, RN, as director of surgical services.

She comes to Mooresville from Merit Health Biloxi, a 153-bed acute care facility, including a Level III Trauma Center, located in Biloxi, Mississippi, where she served as director of surgical services for five years.

During her tenure, she had administrative oversight managing safety protocols and standards, maintaining department performance and overseeing 5,000 cases annually.

Jeffries holds her bachelor’s degree in nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois.

