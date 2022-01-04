New Year brings large toy donation for Mooresville organization from students

Bright Blessings LKN started the New Year off on the right foot with students from a local high school virtually packing floor to ceiling the nonprofit’s Mooresville headquarters, located at Broad Street UMC, full of birthday cheer for underprivileged children.

“There was every conceivable kind of toy — including 34 Barbie dolls,” according to Linda Morris, Bright Blessings LKN director. “When they had finished unpacking all the boxes, there wasn’t an empty space left anywhere in the Volunteer Room,” she said about the toy drive, led by Bright Blessings volunteer Boone Michael, 16, a junior at Hough High School in Cornelius. Michael and his fellow students in Hough’s Leadership Class, led by Leadership teacher Michael Connally, organized and ran the drive from Nov. 29 to Dec.17.

“The success (of this drive) can be attributed to the support and involvement of the entire faculty and student body,” Morris stated.