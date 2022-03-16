New youth garden club set for second meeting

A new youth garden club has been formed, and the members are not only learning about gardening, but they are applying that knowledge to other areas of their lives.
This new youth club is being led by Kim Worthington, a member of the Mooresville Garden Club, which is sponsoring the group.
Eight of its nine members, along with four adult member helpers, were in attendance at the first meeting March 7, which was held at Mooresville’s Talbert Recreation Center.
During the meeting the group painted rocks, one for themselves and a second one that will serve as a favor for the upcoming youth banquet meeting planned for May.
They also made a dish garden with succulents and placed a rock in it, along with pinecones.
The goal of this new youth program has multiple components, which Worthington shared is to introduce the art and science of gardening using fundamental math, reading and writing skills, as well as practical applications; to increase awareness of the environment, natural resources, ecology, conservation, composting and recycling; to help in raising standardized test scores, especially in science; to encourage creativity through observing the cycle of life; develop leadership skills; provide an opportunity for participation and recognition in state, regional and national contests and awards; and offer the possibility of future hobbies and career opportunities.
The next meeting will be held April 4 at 4:30 p.m. with the program focusing on bugs and gardening.
Those interested in attending should contact kimberworth@gmail.com for additional information.