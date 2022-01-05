Newcomers' class for women is offered

New to the area? Still feeling new? Then you are encouraged to visit a new class planned at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Beginning Feb. 2, the church will offer to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times. Make some time for yourself to share and to be assured by new friends that you will not feel lost in the shuffle.

Sessions will meet at the church, 217 Brawley School Road, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost of the book is $10.

For those interested in attending, call Sophia McNiff at 704-519-8178 or sophialmcniff@gmail.com or call Tracy deRoos at 704-663-3575 or tracyderoos@gmail.com.