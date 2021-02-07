Newest technology, equipment help keep Iredell County safe

Law enforcement is a profession where you must adapt and evolve or you will be quickly left behind. Long gone are the days when all you need to be effective in solving crimes is a pencil and paper. In the real world game of cops and robbers, we must use every advantage we can garner to keep a leading position, and as a result, continue to make Iredell County the safest place possible.

One of the most exciting aspects of modern-day policing is the advancement in tools and technology we employ. In 2018, with the use of seized drug dealer money, better known as Federal Equity Sharing money, our office purchased a piece of specialized equipment known to many as a drone. Our dedicated drone pilots were certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate drones. These pilots are required to follow established federal guidelines and North Carolina General Statutes during operation.