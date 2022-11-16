NGK Ceramics USA, Inc. hosts veterans luncheon

Every Nov. 11, the nation comes together to remember and honor the service and sacrifices of our veterans.

For NGK Ceramics’ veterans, the day was made special with a luncheon and guest speaker, John Gallina, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Purple Heart Homes. The veteran, with 10 years of service in the U.S. Army, shared his personal experience of reentry into the community.

The Statesville native said he received a phenomenal welcome home. John came home with a friend and Army buddy who was in the same armored Humvee explosion. His friend Dale sat only 18 inches away from him, but lost both his lower legs in that accident.

The local community of churches, the homebuilder’s association and volunteers banded together to provide a safe, accessible place where Dale and his family could live out the best days of life. John said the community rallied to provide a home that befitted his service. When Dale offered a celebration to the volunteers, veteran volunteers showed in high numbers.

Gallina’s thoughts were crowded with the knowledge of veterans of past wars in Korea, Vietnam who had not received the warm welcome he had and who were not receiving needed benefits and help. Yet, Gallina said these veterans reached out to a fellow service man to “provide a life that is worthy of a United States veteran by making his home accessible.

“After all,” he said to the NGK veterans, “You fought for you and your family to live your life in peace.”

John wondered “what can we do to step back and honor and help the older veterans.” The community-based nonprofit was born out of the response that had aided John and Dale.

John said the veteran is changed by his military service and the community he returns to makes the reentry possible. For him, reentry was made easier by visits with Vietnam vets that he talked with at Richard’s Coffee Shop. Reentry is made easier with veterans having a gathering place where they can share the good and the bad experiences of service. There were good times, he said, that need to be shared and retold.

The community welcome and support of veterans forms the basis of Purple Heart Homes, which is completing its 1,000th project of making houses accessible by providing wider doorways, access to and from the house, removing carpet and replacing with wood floors. This is at a cost of $50,000 vs. the $100,000 to be housed by the government. At a lower cost, the veteran can live a life in the community and ease the burden of the family.

John and the other veterans received a T-shirt and door prizes. The NGK audience was given a special treat of a book written by Gallina, with a personalized message for the recipient.

NGK Ceramics USA, Inc. veterans and their branch of service are Randal Adams, U.S. Army; Chad Anover, U.S. Marines; Tim Bailey, Army National Guard; Jessie Causey, U.S. Army; Henry Clyburn, U.S. Navy; Derrick Cooper, Army National Guard; Bennett Covington, U.S. Navy; Donald Curry Sr., U.S. Army; Don Daniels, U.S. Army; Jeremiah Dant, U.S. Navy; Colt Davis, U.S. Marines; Steven DiFiore, U.S. Air Force; Chase Drye, U.S. Air Force; Mike Eury, U.S. Marine Corps; Tyler Fields, U.S. Army; Gary Fugel, U.S. Air Force; Jason Gomez, U.S. Navy; Jonathan Gruenke, U.S. Army; John Hall, U.S. Marine Corps; Cha Her, U.S. Navy; Nate Hooper, U.S. Air Force; Neil Hovis, U.S. Air Force; Tim Keller, U.S. Navy; Steven Korbisch, U.S. Marine Corps; Mike Lane, U.S. Marine Corps; Dao Lee, Army National Guard; Barrett Mack, Army Reserves; Monte Mayberry, U.S. Air Force; Earnest Morgan, U.S. Army; Douglas Ott, U.S. Army; Cory Ours, Army National Guard; Danelle Ramseur, Army National Guard; Jordan Roberts, U.S. Air Force; Jared Rumer, U.S. Air Force; Ryan Sager, U.S. Marine Corps; Doug Small, U.S. Army; Dan Starrette, U.S. Marine Corps; Mike Vigorito, U.S. Navy; Penny White-Mauney, U.S. Army; Rodney Whiteside, U.S. Army; Leland Woodworth, U.S. Army; and Ron Yates, U.S. Marine Corps.

If you would like to answer to be part of this community-based service to help veterans see the Purple Heart Homes website, https://purplehearthomesusa.org.