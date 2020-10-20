Nikki Joyce: You have to dig deep and look at overall picture

Nikki Joyce exudes cheerfulness and joy. She finds the positives in life as she mixes insight and uplifting encouragement.
She is lively and fun. A stay-at-home mom with three kids under 13, she is also a breast cancer survivor. While that journey is a part of her, it certainly does not define her.
As she talks about her diagnosis and treatment, Joyce talks of the supports that helped her through those, including her husband, her kids, her nurse navigator and her doctors and nurses.
It must have been a devastating and difficult journey, but one would not know it listening to Joyce.
She found the lump in her breast herself, back in early 2019. She had no family history of breast cancer and had never had any indication of an issue on a mammogram.
She was due for her annual mammogram about a week-and-a-half later, so she says she thought, “That’s good timing, I guess” and then, when she went in, she was immediately told they needed more investigation into the lump.
“So, the ball just started rolling from there,” she said. “I had diagnostic mammogram, ultrasound. A biopsy was performed, and the biopsy came back positive for cancer. I was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma.”
And then it began. A lumpectomy. Some lymph nodes removed. There was still cancer remaining in the breast, so she had a mastectomy last August. She had chemotherapy until November, and she remains on hormone therapy “because my cancer was estrogen positive, so I’ll continue to do hormone therapy for several years” due to the threat of a recurrence of the cancer.
Through it all, she had her family to lean on. She says it was a difficult journey, but as she talks about it, all one can see is her resilience and her spirit.
That struck those around her as well.
“She has been a pleasure to take care of,” said Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Nurse Navigator Tina Hunter (MSN, RN, CBCN, R.T.(R)), who was with Joyce throughout the process. “I love all of my patients that I take care of. I love the one-on-one contact that I have with them. Nikki has been very positive through everything. … She has been an inspiration. I think she proves to be an inspiration to a lot of people out there.”
Joyce didn’t make her journey alone, either. She had her family from which to draw strength. She and her husband, Pat, made the decision to involve their family from the beginning. Her children, Connor, Ansley and Emmett – now 13, 11 and 8 – were aware of what was happening as Nikki tried to help everyone navigate through her treatment.
“As a mom, I’m sure any parent would say this, but I hit the jackpot in terms of my kids were so resilient and just so amazing and they really handled everything with just grace and understanding,” she said. “My husband and I were very honest with them up front. We explained everything that was going to happen with surgery and chemo and cancer is all around, so they had family members, they have witnessed cancer before in terms of the chemo process and everything, so they were kind of in-tune as to what was going to happen anyway.
“We were very straightforward and ‘this is what is going to happen next’ and this is how it may kind of alter our lives and everything. … Kids are so resilient.”
They were also, it turned out, a great motivation for Joyce.
Support Local Journalism
“It would actually push me harder to want to get through as quickly as I could to help take care of myself to get back to our normal routine,” she said. “So sure, it was a challenge in that there were days when I was really run down and tired and it was hard to get up and go and do all our normal stuff, and times when my immune system was really weak and I had to be cautious and couldn’t go into crowds and ballgames and things like that. I tried my hardest to keep doing our normal routine. That was a big thing for us. They were great. Their resilience made me resilient.”
She also drew strength from those helping her through the process.
Among those was Hunter. Her job, as she explains it, is a “support person for the patients.” That takes on many jobs, including talking to the families and being available to answer any questions they might have, at any time. They have her number and can text her. But her role goes much deeper than that.
“Tina was the nurse when I was diagnosed, or actually when they first started the whole process,” Joyce said.
That process, for Joyce, included another round of tests exactly a year after her diagnosis as a mammogram raised concern. She was thankful for Hunter’s presence.
“It was kind of déjà vu and here we go again and Tina was right there with me and we had to have another biopsy and it was really stressful, more stressful than the first one this time around because you’re like, ‘Oh gosh, here we go again’. Tina was awesome. She just held my hand and held my mask out so I could breathe because I was getting hot … she was fantastic.
“She was the one who called me and told me those results turned out fine and made me cry, so it’s just – that’s another thing that will really help patients get through times like these – the nurses and the doctors that are just phenomenal and are right there with you through the good, the bad and the ugly. That just means the world.”
She also found support in her surgeon, Michelle Bertsch, who she already knew. She said they knew one another through their kids. When she saw Bertsch after finding out she would be performing the surgery, she hugged her in gratitude.
“She’s phenomenal,” Joyce said. “She was so supportive with both me and my husband. He was taking notes during appointments.”
Mostly, though, Joyce just tried to keep moving forward, day by day. As she looks back on her diagnosis and treatment, she considers what she would tell other women dealing with breast cancer.
“That would be my advice to any cancer patient -- it’s so hard to not let it get you down and not let it overtake you mentally, physically, but if you just try to keep doing what you’re doing and keep pushing through, it certainly, it can help you get through it a lot easier,” she said.
She doesn’t try to make it sound like it was easy, either. Joyce doesn’t minimize what she dealt with, nor does she seem to dwell on the more difficult parts.
As she shares what it was like for her fighting cancer, she offers hope for others going through their own treatment – and her positive approach shines through. It has obviously been a difficult time for Joyce, but she puts it in perspective.
“It’s not easy. It’s certainly not. This whole – Tina, I will never forget – the first time I was diagnosed, Tina said, this is a journey. And she was right. It really is. There are moments when it’s two steps forward and five back and there are moments when you get a really good report and then the next week you go in and they’re like, ‘Well, something look suspicious.’ It is a constant journey and every chapter is different and there are days when it is hard and there are days when it wants to just really get to you, but having a positive mindset has been the biggest thing I have learned throughout this entire thing. It can just impact everything. So even though on those tough days when it’s hard to have that positive outlook, you just have to kind of dig deep and look at it from the overall picture.”
She recognizes how this has changed her. Asked to address that, she reflects on the lessons learned – and how her view of life has been changed. As she does in all things, Joyce finds a way that those changes have made a positive impact on her life.
As she looks at her life now, her strength and resilience shine through.
“Aside from the physical and health changes, I would say cancer, it’s not a good thing, but there’s a lot of good that can come out of it. It really helps you put things in perspective,” she said. “You relax on a lot of stuff because your mindset is a lot different. When you’re given a diagnosis that could ultimately define your mortality, sooner than later, it certainly changes your outlook on everything and puts things in perspective in a much clearer way that wasn’t there before. That part of it has been a real gift. You can kind of step back and say it’s OK if I don’t get all of that done right this second or it’s OK if the laundry is not folded right now. It just gives you a different outlook on everything. I would say that’s been the biggest, just mental change overall.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.