No mountain too big: Pine Lake graduates overcame challenges

Every graduating class has a list of accomplishments that the school’s administration is quick to boast about at their graduation ceremony. For Pine Lake Preparatory’s Class of 2022, Andrew Moceri, the school’s executive director, had no issue finding the things he would brag about.

“Each year, I’m in the habit of suggesting that this graduating class is among the most accomplished,” Moceri said. “But, the fact of the matter is that this group IS the most accomplished we have ever had at Pine Lake.”

The PLP Class of 2022, which graduated at The Cove Church in Mooresville on Friday night, received more than $11 million in scholarship offers, an average of roughly $67,900 per student. The class of 162 also received more than 750 college acceptances and will attend 48 different schools across 18 states with over a quarter of the graduates planning to attend a college outside North Carolina.

“This is a special group,” Moceri said. “I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to watch them grow up, first as the middle school principal, then as the the executive director.”

Pine Lake’s Class of 2022 is just the fourth to have had the opportunity to spend their entire schooling life within the prep school, with kindergarteners starting at the school in 2006.

One of those that was a member of the Pride for all 13 years, Sruthi Anil, got the chance to speak during the ceremony, something she claimed that a younger version of herself could have never imagined doing.

“I wouldn’t have even entertained the thought of having to give a speech in front of hundreds of people,” she said. “But Pine Lake instilled a sense of confidence in me that helped me grow stronger as an individual, that helped me feel comfortable enough to stand here today.

“Every one of us has a personal growth story and a way that Pine Lake’s loving and welcoming community that has helped us become the people we are today.”

Also speaking during the ceremony were Tatum King, Montgomery “Case” Maddox and Connor Hines.

Maddox, the student body president, spoke about his experience learning to overcome failure.

“In the end, we all fail, but these struggles are not what defines us,” Maddox said. “The failures we face in everyday life are the building blocks necessary for us to find our paths in life.

“As you continue to fail countless times in life, always remember that your failure is never the end of the road because you’ve not truly failed until you’ve given up.”

Tatum King, who was elected the homecoming queen back in the fall, spoke about the family that had been built among the class of 2022.

“There was never an element that separated us as a student body,” she said. “Our never-ending pool of talent and drive have pushed us to the limits. Even through the pandemic, our relationships grew stronger.

“There’s not another group of individuals I would want to take this journey with.”

The senior class president, Connor Hines, used his speaking time to echo King’s sentiment, commenting on the hardships the Class of 2022 faced to get through high school.

“The last few years have not been easy on us,” he said. “We’ve had to overcome challenges that no one in the last 100 years has faced…With the lessons we have learned at Pine Lake, there is no mountain too big or challenge too tough.”