No place better to spend autumn evenings than on the shores of Lake Norman

It is autumn now in Lake Norman. It is a time when changing leaves paints the shoreline a pastel brilliance as stunning as any location in the country. It is also a time when people seem to want to go out more than usual. September and October, they say, are the months with the most birthdays on earth. And if it is somebody’s birthday, the average human adult wants to go out and drink and stay up as late as possible. Why this is, I ascertain, goes back to the prehistoric days of caveman/woman hierarchy and dominance. The last one standing will wear the bear head!

I can’t stomach the nightlife. Not anymore, as if I ever really could. It is not that I can’t stand being around friends and a bunch of strangers after too much buttery food and alcohol, but I guess I just don’t get it.

Now, in my defense, I am not a complete bore, I do enjoy, on occasion, dinner and some conversation for an hour or so, yes, that is plausible, and then I like to go home, with my girlfriend, alone. But a seven-hour plus trip down the alcohol-saturated, karaoke-thumping, word-slurring, memory-loss rabbit hole of the “night out” appalls my reclusive sensibilities. Such events weigh heavily on my mind all day, every day until they come and go and become repressed. The colors of autumn and the crisp air is soothing, but only for a while.