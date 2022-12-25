No real price tag can be placed on experiences provided by Lonely Children's Fund

I have had the privilege of working for the Iredell County Department of Social Services for over 30 years.

The Lonely Children’s Fund has been such a wonderful asset to the children and I am very grateful for the generosity of our community. This avenue allows people to give for the sake of giving and ask for nothing in return. When a child or family is in need and there are few options to meet that need I have found the Lonely Children’s Fund to be a true blessing.

I would like to take a moment and share a few of the small things the department is able to do on a regular basis as a result of donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund. I am a supervisor and I work primarily with foster children. Every month we are able to send money to our foster children for their birthday.

That may seem like an insignificant act but many children visit with their parent around their birthday expecting a gift only to be disappointed. We are able to tell them that they have been gifted money to pick out something they would like. They do not know or ask where they money came from.

You, as a donor may never know what they chose to purchase, but it did make that child a little happier for a little while.

Foster children often have never participated in extracurricular activities. I have seen the difference it has made in the life of a child when they are able to participate in dance classes and be able to participate in recitals because these funds were available to purchase the shoes and costumes.

Playing sports with the same shoes and equipment other children have because it was purchased from donations carries with that child for more than one season.

They have a lifetime of memories and life lessons from that. No real price tag can be placed on that. All children want to fit in, compete with their peers, and excel.

I am thankful that we have people in our community who know the value of experiences and are willing to share in the growth of a child and most importantly do not need to be recognized or thanked for it. That is the true value of giving.