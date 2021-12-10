 Skip to main content
No threat to Lake Norman High School found following investigation
No threat to Lake Norman High School found following investigation

A social media threat of violence resulted in increased law enforcement presence at Lake Norman High School Friday morning, but it was determined the threat was made to a high school in another state, officials said.

Iredell-Statesville Schools Chief of Strategic Planning and Student Services Boen Nutting, in an email said, following the social media threat, word spread among students and families regarding a possible planned shooting on campus.

She said the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough and expedited investigation and confirmed the threat through a social media platform was directed at a high school in another state.

No threat was made to Lake Norman, she said, but the sheriff’s office is expected to remain on campus today with additional security presence out of an abundance of caution.

