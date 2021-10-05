'Nobody wants to hear the word cancer': Mooresville survivor sees scars as reason to give thanks

Being diligent to get your mammogram every year is the message that Mooresville resident Bawana Jackson Turner, “BJ” as she is best known, stressed as she shared her story about the surprising news she received last year that she had cancer.
Faithful to get her screening every year, it was during her routine mammogram that her cancer was detected.
“I’ve never missed my routine mammogram,” BJ said. “I’m an advocate for getting my checkups. I’ve always gotten mine. I don’t care where I was,” she stressed, as she noted her time in the military, serving from May 1988 to July 1998 and “I took all my pictures with me. Keep your mammograms with you! I jumped from post to post for a while. So you take everything with you. You don’t want to leave anything behind.”
So, when Dr. Heather Kaneda, D.O., expressed her concern about a couple areas and wanted to investigate further, she recommended a biopsy. This first biopsy, which was done by Dr. Jeffrey Ralston, revealed cancer. Kaneda would later do an ultrasound biopsy on her right breast.
“I was diagnosed in August of 2020,” BJ noted. After her conversation with the radiologist, she had a biopsy done a few days later and both of the areas came back positive for DCIS, which was cancer.” It was Tina Hunter, breast health nurse navigator at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, who told BJ the news.
Originally from the Goldsboro area of North Carolina, BJ worked as a traveling medical stenographer in Virginia. Wanting to get back to this area, she interviewed with the director of radiology at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and was offered a job. Therefore, she was very familiar with all of the testing. Going through the ultrasound process and doing mammograms wasn’t new to BJ, as she was always the one on the other side working in radiology, performing all these tests, but now she was on this side of it all, she noted.
“It’s a hard diagnosis to hear, and as a stenographer who has done breast ultrasounds, an x-ray technician years ago, I’ve done mammograms,” she said. “You see it, you tend to know it, but to actually be on the other side, it’s humbling. I will tell you that, very humbling.”
When she first got the word, BJ shared it was devastating because there was no family history of breast cancer. There were other cancers, but not breast cancer, she shared, and therefore thought “I don’t have no breast cancer! But that wasn’t the case,” she said.
Nobody wants to hear the word cancer and when you do, BJ said, you think it’s a death sentence. It’s constantly on your mind, but “you have to dig deep,” and not let that diagnosis and the thought of what could happen beat you.
Receiving the news of cancer was a shock to all of the family and hard to hear, “but,” BJ said, “you know you have got to move past that and say, ‘OK, Lord, where do we go from here?’ Don’t stop with just what you’re hearing, know there’s something down the road for you, and you can’t give in to it. Alright, it’s bad news. OK, so now we have to take the bad news and let’s move on.”
BJ’s faith and her determined attitude exuded as she spoke, saying that she is a person “who believes in God and prayer and I know it wasn’t what I wanted to hear and I know He had His reasons, and I know I am still meant to be here.”
On Sept. 15, 2020, BJ underwent surgery and had a double mastectomy, but because the node in her armpit came back negative, she didn’t have to go through chemo or radiation. However, because she is a diabetic, she said, “it took from September to December to heal enough to have reconstruction surgery because of the diabetes slowing things down.”
While going through the difficult days of diagnosis, three different surgeries and recovery time, BJ expressed her gratefulness for all of the support she received from family, friends, doctors, nurses and more, all who were in her corner helping and encouraging her.
In speaking of her family, BJ said she was extremely blessed. “My whole family was there, everybody came in from everywhere because we are very close.”
Her husband, Michael Turner, was laid off because of COVID-19 and drove her where she needed to be because she was unable to drive for a while.
It was her mom, Margie Johnson, a cancer survivor herself, who told her “we are fighters,” so BJ said she wasn’t going to give in because her mom is now 80 years old and she had a different type of cancer at least 20 years ago.
BJ has two children, a daughter, Jennifer Corbett, and a son, John Jackson Jr.
Wanting to be close to where the most grandchildren lived, BJ and her husband decided to move to where their daughter was and it was she who learned how to “do my wet to dry packing with my mastectomies because I had two gaping holes” thus allowing her not to have to go in every day to have this taken care of.
“I don’t how what I would have done without her,” BJ said.
A friend from the military, Kimberly Ambersley, who was a nurse and had gone through the exact cancer that BJ was experiencing, also came in from out of town and stayed with her during and after the surgery, preparing her for how things would be, supporting along the way.
BJ also sang the praises of the support she received from the medical team including Dr. Michelle Bertsch, her surgeon, who she said, “was awesome. She listens. She took the time to explain everything.” And she continued by saying, “Heather and Amanda were there.” She praised Tina for her care and said she “appreciated her more than Tina would know,” and noted that “Dr. Matthew CiRullo was in my corner for everything.”
And, even in the midst of the pandemic, BJ said her care wasn’t hindered. It was fast from diagnosis, to biopsy, to receiving the call, to having an MRI and at 5 a.m. on Sept. 16, there she was in surgery.
The pandemic also didn’t deter BJ from getting her screening as she stressed the importance of being diligent, no matter what, to get your mammogram saying that “early detection is the key, and I know for a fact from my mammogram in 2019, it was not there, in 2020 it was. It was that drastic of a change. I had no masses. And I would tell anyone please, and I can’t stress enough that mammogram, you make sure you get it every year because that is, I feel, one of the reasons my life was saved because Dr. Bertsch said it was fast growing and she didn’t want me to wait too long for the surgery.”
Hunter echoed BJ in the importance of getting those checkups every year and being sure to take those mammograms with you wherever you go.
BJ shouted with excitement as she noted it has been a year now since her surgery, and while she can still see the scars left behind, she doesn’t see that as something bad, but a reason to give thanks. She shared that when she looks at them she says, “thank you Lord, because I’m still here!!”