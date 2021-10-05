'Nobody wants to hear the word cancer': Mooresville survivor sees scars as reason to give thanks

Originally from the Goldsboro area of North Carolina, BJ worked as a traveling medical stenographer in Virginia. Wanting to get back to this area, she interviewed with the director of radiology at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and was offered a job. Therefore, she was very familiar with all of the testing. Going through the ultrasound process and doing mammograms wasn’t new to BJ, as she was always the one on the other side working in radiology, performing all these tests, but now she was on this side of it all, she noted.

“It’s a hard diagnosis to hear, and as a stenographer who has done breast ultrasounds, an x-ray technician years ago, I’ve done mammograms,” she said. “You see it, you tend to know it, but to actually be on the other side, it’s humbling. I will tell you that, very humbling.”

When she first got the word, BJ shared it was devastating because there was no family history of breast cancer. There were other cancers, but not breast cancer, she shared, and therefore thought “I don’t have no breast cancer! But that wasn’t the case,” she said.

Nobody wants to hear the word cancer and when you do, BJ said, you think it’s a death sentence. It’s constantly on your mind, but “you have to dig deep,” and not let that diagnosis and the thought of what could happen beat you.