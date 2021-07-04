Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 N.C. Highway 152, Mooresville, hosted a yard sale in June selling household items, furniture, baked goods and food. Proceeds from the two-day event were donated to two area nonprofit organizations, FeedNC of Mooresville and Present Age Ministries of Concord. Making the presentation to the organizations were Violet Knox, yard sale coordinator for Prospect, and Vance Moore, mission committee chairman at the church. Pictured are, from left, Kami Biastes of Present Age Ministries, Knox, Moore and Stephanie Killian of FeedNC. In an email, Moore noted that “Prospect Church is grateful that we can help these organizations carry out their mission.”
Nonprofits benefit from yard sale
