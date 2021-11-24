Nonprofits work together to help community

The Mooresville Kindness Closet recently donated a large number of items, which Community Caring helped to distribute to those in need of assistance. These two local nonprofits are working together to meet the needs of the community.

“Times have hit some families rather hard, so it is our duty and privilege to help those who may need a little assistance,” said Robbie Turner, founder of Community Caring. “Mooresville has grown in size, but we can never let that get in the way of caring about the well-being of our fellow citizens. It is our goal that every Mooresville resident is able to live a quality life and be productive.”

Turner shared that the Mooresville Kindness Closet had donated these goods to “benefit our neighbors to let them know that we care.”

Turner expressed her thanks to the organization “for not only seeing the need, but for stepping up and filling in the gap” and expressed the need for additional community partnerships like this to reach out and meet the needs of others.

Community Caring is a local nonprofit venture that helps provide services and information that is beneficial to families who are in need of assistance. It is the hope of that group to connect the service provider with the family/individual who needs help.