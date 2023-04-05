Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra as they perform “Strange in a Strange Land: A Musical Story of Outside Composers” exploring a program of music by composers born in one country who traveled to other countries to compose and play music. Included are works by a woman composer and a black composer. The concert will be held April 23 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. Beginning at 2 p.m., DavidsonLearns (www.davidsonlearns.org) will host a discussion with the artists. A meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert. The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra is a period-instrument ensemble co-founded in 2011 by sisters Frances Blaker, conductor and artistic director, and Barbara Blaker Krumdieck, executive director and cellist.
The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets, and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website: www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org. This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV. M@SA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.