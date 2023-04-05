Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra as they perform “Strange in a Strange Land: A Musical Story of Outside Composers” exploring a program of music by composers born in one country who traveled to other countries to compose and play music. Included are works by a woman composer and a black composer. The concert will be held April 23 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. Beginning at 2 p.m., DavidsonLearns (www.davidsonlearns.org) will host a discussion with the artists. A meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert. The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra is a period-instrument ensemble co-founded in 2011 by sisters Frances Blaker, conductor and artistic director, and Barbara Blaker Krumdieck, executive director and cellist.