North Carolina DHHS reports 2,321 new coronavirus cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,321 new cases of coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon.

The total number of new cases statewide is 229,752.

The Iredell County Department of Health reported an increase of 36 coronavirus cases since Thursday’s update.

The health department showed 3,387 cases Friday afternoon.

A total of 43 deaths have been reported in Iredell.

The county does not update numbers on weekends.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,034. The total number of completed tests is 3,344,152.

There have been 3,765 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

As of Friday afternoon, in Iredell, 11 are currently hospitalized, and 2,977 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 356 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.