North Carolina is missing an opportunity for improved cancer care

Medicaid funding is a key tool in the fight against cancer, especially for uninsured and underinsured populations. The goal is to make sure that all who need it will benefit from it. For patients in North Carolina, a cancer diagnosis can be especially frightening. A recent study showed that cancer patients in ‘holdout’ states like ours experienced lower survival rates — including a 31% increase in mortality risk among breast cancer patients.

The outlook improves the sooner one can be screened, diagnosed and treated. Yet for too many in our state, including those with cancer, access to timely, high-quality health care is out of reach because of financial issues. Some have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in loss of employer-sponsored insurance or other economic hardships.

Screening for early detection of breast and colon cancer as well as skin-related malignancies and cervical cancer has been adversely affected by the pandemic. This has significantly affected the underinsured populations in North Carolina. The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer along with a major partner, the American Cancer Society, has launched a special study in June 2021 to quantify this negative effect on screening due to COVID-19.